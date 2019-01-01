Bidvest Wits' road to Caf Confederation Cup group stage

The Students take on Horoya in their opening match of the competition's group stage on Sunday, but how did they get here?

have made it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in their history.

In the past, the Students failed to get past the preliminary rounds, and they were heavily criticised for not giving their all in continental competitions.

However, Gavin Hunt has always had a different view to that peddled in the media that he is not a huge fan of continental football.

This season, Wits silenced the critics and qualified for the group stage against all odds, and joined as the two South African teams still representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup and .

Goal takes a look at Wits' road to the group stage as they prepare to take on Horoya on Sunday.

Young Buffaloes 1-0 Bidvest Wits

After given a bye, the Students faced Young Buffaloes of Eswatini on September 14, and they lost that match 1-0.

Their failure to score away from home simply highlighted their goalscoring problems and perhaps their lack of seriousness in the continental football.

This because the matches of the preliminary rounds are considered the easiest by the majority of teams who want to conquer Africa, or at least go as far as the group stage in any competition.

Hunt fielded a weakened side for that match and decided to rest some of his key players.

Bidvest Wits 3-0 Young Buffaloes

The Students, however, turned the tables in the return leg as they beat Young Buffaloes 3-0 to qualify for the first round.

Gift Motupa scored twice in the first half before Terrence Dzvukamanja put the game to bed with the team's third in the second half.

This was a result Wits needed to really prove their seriousness in Caf competitions.

It further vindicated Hunt, who kept defending himself over criticism directed specifically at him and his team.

Songo 1-2 Bidvest Wits

The Braamfontein-based side showed nerves of steel to beat UD Songo of Mozambique 2-1 away from home in the first leg of the first round.

Hunt brought back some of his big guns for this encounter including Deon Hotto and Sameehg Doutie, who both scored on the day.

Hotto handed Wits the lead in the 28th-minute before Songo levelled matters five minutes later.

Doutie then grabbed a second-half winner for the Clever Boys and therefore sealed a surprise 2-1 win for his side in Maputo.

Bidvest Wits 6-0 Songo

The Students sealed their qualification to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage with a thumping 6-0 win over UD Songo at home.

Gift Motupa scored four goals while Dzukamanja and Ivan Mahangwahaya each netted to seal an 8-1 aggregate win for Hunt's men.

Motupa had never scored four goals in a single competitive match until that match.

This was Wits' second-biggest win in the competition after beating Light Stars by the same scoreline in 2016.