Bidvest Wits respond to reports that their PSL status is up for sale

The Clever Boys, through George Mogotsi, have commented on rumours that the club will be sold to TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi

have responded to reports that the club is in the process of being sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi.

Speaking to Goal, director George Mogotsi distanced himself from the reports, saying he only read in the media that the club was up for sale.

Mogotsi further stated that he hasn't heard anything from his colleagues in management on whether or not any of what has been reported in the media is true.

"I personally don't know anything about the club being on sale," Mogotsi told Goal.

"I haven't heard anything from the management. Just like everyone else, I have only read about it in the newspaper. So, I really can't say anything."

Sunday Times reported on Sunday morning that the Students were up for sale and that Mulaudzi has already started negotiations with the Braamfontein-based outfit.

The publication further reported that Mulaudzi has already transferred about R20 million into the Wits account as part of ongoing discussions.

Last week, Mulaudzi confirmed on Phalaphala FM that he had already sold TTM's NFD status for R10 million to an owner yet to be disclosed.

And he made it clear at the time that whichever team he's going to buy will relocate to the Limpopo province for next season.

However, with the Clever Boys appearing to be in the dark in regard with regards to the sale of the club, this reported deal could drag on for the next few months.

By rules, the two parties are permitted to negotiate a deal between themselves before approaching the executive committee for a final decision on the proposed sale.

The Students are the second PSL clubs reported to be on sale after Bloemfontein .

TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi has confirmed on several occasions and platforms that he is in talks with Phunya Sele Sele over the purchasing of their PSL status.

However, the Bloemfontein-based side vehemently distanced themselves from Sukazi's claims - although their financial troubles are well-documented from the past few seasons.

Goal will continue to monitor developments for both Wits and Celtic over the coming weeks, and should both sales go ahead, then football lovers will see both TTM and TS Galaxy campaign in the elite league next season.