Bidvest Wits' PSL clash with Black Leopards called off

The Clever Boys were hoping to move closer to their rivals in the race for this season's league title

Former South African champions ' match against Black was postponed on Thursday evening.

The Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter which was set to be played at Bidvest Stadium was called off due to inclement weather.

Kick-off was initially delayed due to lightning, but ultimately, the match commissioner decided to postpone the game.

Wits were looking to return to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Malian giants AC Djoliba in the Caf Confederation Cup game on Sunday and they were also winless in three competitive matches.



Lorenzo Gordinho was set to make his Wits debut after the central defender secured a move to the Clever Boys from during the recent transfer window.

Meanwhile, Leopards were brimming with confidence after snapping their seven-match winless run in the league when they defeated Stellenbosch FC 2-1 on Sunday.



Future date and time will be confirmed in due course by the PSL.

ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



We regret to announce that tonight’s #AbsaPrem encounter vs Black Leopards has been called off/ postponed due to inclement weather.



Future date and time to be confirmed in due course. #Nakanjani ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/ey8bhaeIyw — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) February 6, 2020



