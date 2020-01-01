Bidvest Wits must exploit Mamelodi Sundowns’ weaknesses – Macuphu

The Students’ hitman is upbeat they can upset the Brazilians in their next league match in Tshwane

striker Mxolisi Macuphu explains they have all the confidence of bagging a win in their Premier Soccer League ( ) match against on Tuesday night.

Macuphu has also allayed fears a depleted Students' squad could find it difficult against their hosts, preferring to say they are a small squad but have the quality to match the Brazilians.

The two sides are set to lock horns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in what is seen as a six-pointer and the lanky forward believes Sundowns have weaknesses, saying they will look to exploit the spaces in between their wing-backs.

“I think with all the football playing teams, recovery becomes very slow because they usually push numbers forward and that leaves them vulnerable,” Macuphu told Goal.

“This leaves them with gaps in their half and we will look to exploit those gaps and spaces. We all know they have (Tebogo) Langerman and (Thapelo) Morena who usually push on the wings.

“They are a very dangerous team but we will have to exploit their weaknesses and take advantage of those gaps. We will have to be quick in transition because Sundowns like to play and have the ball, that will frustrate you and leave you tired.

“However, we will not allow them to have the ball and we must ensure we press them and in that way, we can match them.”

Fresh from a win over Stellenbosch FC over the weekend, the former Jomo Cosmos hitman banks on their form and mood in the camp, stating they are not under pressure to close the gap but they are taking it one game at a time.

“The mood is high in the camp and we are confident of getting a win against Sundowns. We are in a good position on the log and that gives us all the confidence,” he added.

“We have a small squad and we are not concerned about who is not available for the match. That doesn’t have to lead to us dropping our heads and confidence.

“If you look at the previous match, they scored first, we never lost confidence and we kept on pushing until we scored. The two coaches (Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane) have always mentioned our travelling, getting tired and so on, but we want to take that spirit to this game.

“We really have to push because the games are coming thick and fast. We need to close the gap but we are not under pressure. Having a number of games in hand made us feel under pressure but the coach has always maintained that we must take it one game at a time.

“It’s what we are doing and if you look at it, we collected 10 points from our past four games and it’s all about focusing on each game. We can later review our progress, all in all, we have no pressure at all.”

The Clever Boys have points from 12 matches at number four on the log and they are set to be without midfield maestro Thabang Monare as they look to inflict pain on Masandawana who will also look to take their points tally to 34.