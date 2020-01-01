We want to compete for league - Bidvest Wits' Motupa keen to rival Kaizer Chiefs for PSL title

The former Orlando Pirates player is hopeful that the Clever Boys can challenge for the most coveted trophy in the country

forward Gift Motupa says everyone is trying to adjust to the circumstances as battles the coronavirus.

The 25-year-old and his fellow Premier Soccer League ( ) players have been forced to stay home during the current lockdown in the country.

Motupa disclosed that they have been holding team meetings on social media platform Zoom.

“It is not easy but you adjust from the situation because there is nothing you can do, the pandemic is beyond everyone,” Motupa told Far Post.

“So, we just have to adjust and make sure that everything goes back in place so that we can be able to go back and play.

"We have a Zoom meeting as a team where we do some exercises that we keep ourselves busy in case the league might reopen."

Wits are placed sixth on the PSL standings - 10 points behind log leaders , but the former have one match in hand.

Motupa is confident that they can compete for the league title if the current season resumes after it was suspended two months ago.

“We have not done badly as a club it was just that we were not at our best," the Bafana Bafana international added.

"But also we were not bad so we are looking forward to getting better and to make sure that we compete for the league."

Motupa has hit the back of the net five times in 15 league matches this season.