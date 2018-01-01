Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare happy to wrap 2018 on a high

The Clever Boys midfielder says he is not looking for personal glory, but to help the club achieve it's objectives

Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare says it feels good to finish the year sitting on top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table after beating Chippa United 2-0 on Friday night.

The former Jomo Cosmos player says personal glory comes after helping the club meet its targets as he won the man of the match and netted a stunning goal at Bidvest Stadium.

"Yeah, it feels great to finish our year sitting at the top of the table. We worked really hard this season and we are excited to sit at the top going to the break," Monare told Goal.

"We need to refresh and hopefully we will come back carrying the same momentum because it is very important to continue fighting to remain there," he added.

"It won't be easy in the second round, but we must ensure we keep our focus. I hope we will be back and continue where we left off," he explained.

Speaking about the short break ahead of Wits' next clash on January 05 against Free State Stars, 'Desh' believes that it won't disturb the momentum too much.

''I am happy it is not a long break and we will be back without losing too much focus and momentum, our bodies will still be charged," said the midfielder.

"I think it will be easier to get on with the job and to fight for the league because we cannot afford to have last season's experiences again," he continued.

After netting a fine set piece at home that beat Daniel Akpeyi as the ball rifled into the roof of his net, the Mpumalanga-born star said he is not looking at personal accolades or praise, but he is putting the club ahead.

"I am happy I won the man of the match, scored a great free kick. You know I am not a scorer of goals, but I am happy," Monare said.

"I think personal glory comes at the back for me, as long as the club managed to get the three points and I contributed, then I am happy," he responded.

"The points were very important to wrap up our year on a high and I hope we will be able to do well once we come back," he said.

"I cannot single our supporters alone, but to wish every South African a happy holiday, a good Christmas with friends and family as well as a great new year, we must drive safe and come back safe," he concluded.

The Clever Boys have 30 points from 15 league matches and will resume their second-round campaign away to Free State Stars on January 05.