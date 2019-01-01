Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare addresses Kaizer Chiefs reports

The Mpumalanga-born midfielder says he has a year left on his contract, but is not aware of interest from Amakhosi

Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare says he is not aware of interest from Kaizer Chiefs and says his agent is the right man to comment on interest from Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs.

Monare says his contract is set to expire at the end of 2019/2020 season, saying he only reads of links to the Naturena-based side in the media.

“These are the stories I hear from people and in the media. I don’t know about Chiefs. I would tell you if there was something I am aware of,” Monare told Goal.

“This (2019/2020) will be my last season at Wits and I can suggest you call him my manager. I don’t want to say things and end up being frustrated,” he added.

The former Jomo Cosmos midfielder has been touted as a possible target by coach Ernst Middendorp as Chiefs look to redeem their pride in the upcoming campaign.

“I think my agent is the one who can tell you about my next move or future. For now, I have a contract with Wits. I have a year that is left on my deal,” concluded Monare.

Meanwhile, latest reports indicate that Monare, Cole Alexander and ’s Taarieq Fielies are some of the players that are targeted by the Soweto giants.

Chiefs will look to do well next season after finishing the previous term outside the top eight.

Having joined the Students in 2016, Monare has helped coach Gavin Hunt’s men lift the PSL title, MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup titles.

He featured in 29 matches for the Clever Boys across all competitions and provided one assist and found the back of the net once.