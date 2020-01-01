Bidvest Wits midfielder Alexander ponders SuperSport United return

The Cape Town-born player has previously spent one-and-a-half season at Matsatsantsa and is contemplating another stint in Pretoria

midfielder Cole Alexander says no team has approached him so far but he “would consider going back” to his former club SuperSport United, if an opportunity comes arises.

After Wits’ Premier Soccer League ( ) status was sold to GladAfrica Championship side Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Alexander stated that he is not willing to relocate to Limpopo.

This places the 30-year-old on the transfer market together with other Wits players who are not ready to play for Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila next season.

However, Limpopo is not unfamiliar territory for Alexander who has previously spent two seasons at .

As he prefers to remain in Gauteng, the former Cape Town midfielder says he is open to returning to SuperSport United, a club he says he has “big respect for.”

“Look, SuperSport haven't engaged with me yet and I haven't spoken to Stan Mathews,” Alexander told Sowetan Live.

“Yeah, I have been with SuperSport in the past and I have always said that they are a good club, I enjoyed my time there. I have big respect for the club and I would consider going back if the opportunity comes my way.

“I’m still contracted to Wits and I'm left with one year. So no team has approached me or anything. As players, we want to work and this Covid-19 affected everyone in the country. We are just waiting to return and to play, that's all.”

During his previous stint at SuperSport, Alexander played under Stuart Baxter and then Eric Tinkler, with current Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo being an assistant coach then.

This makes Tembo aware of the midfielder’s qualities and might consider him for his squad next season. Alexander has spent the last two-and-half seasons at Wits, whom he joined from SuperSport.

This term, the former man has so far made 27 appearances for Wits across all competitions, scoring just one goal and making an assist.