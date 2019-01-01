Bidvest Wits: Kenneth Sebastien and Joseph Douhadji among 10 new signings

The Clever Boys have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market as the club looks to challenge for the PSL title

have unveiled their new signings as they prepare for the upcoming 2019/20 campaign.

The Clever Boys have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market beefing up their squad and have now confirmed their 10 new signings.

Brandon Petersen, Siyanda Zwane, Phathutshedzo Nange, Sameehg Doutie, Prince Nxumalo, Zitha Macheke, Carl Lark and Ivan Mahangwahaya have all joined the Braamfontein-based club.

Goalkeeper Petersen and Nxumalo were previously on the books of National First Division (NFD) side Cape Town, while midfielders Nange and Mahangwahaya moved to Wits from Black .

Attacking midfielder Doutie has rejoined the Clever Boys as a free agent, while right-back Zwane secured a deal at Wits after being released by .

Winger Lark and defender Macheke have joined the former champions from Rygersdal FC and , respectively.

Wits also reinforced their defence by adding Nigerian defender Kenneth Sebastien and Togolese centre-back Joseph Douhadji to their squad.

Sebastien is a former Sanjoanense player having played for the Portuguese club from 2017 to 2019, while Douhadji was once on the books of Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor.

Wits are anticipating a gruelling 2019/20 South African domestic campaign as they will be competing in five tournaments.

Gavin Hunt's charges will take part in the PSL, Telkom Knockout Cup, MTN8 Cup, Nedbank Cup as well as the Caf Confederation Cup.

Welcome to the 10 newly signed Clever Boys May the odds be ever in your favour for the 2019/2020 season #Nakanjani pic.twitter.com/MJ8PkgO1pZ — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) July 26, 2019