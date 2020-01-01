Bidvest Wits is a gift because I didn't want to buy - new owner Mulaudzi

The Students were never on sale and was handed on a silver platter to the Limpopo-based businessman by their management, the current boss revealed

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) boss Masala Mulaudzi has revealed he didn't intend to buy until the club was offered to him.

The Limpopo-based businessman said the club was never on sale as the Wits management was always quoted in the media.

However, this was because there had already been negotiations between him and the Wits hierarchy, who felt he was the right person to take the club forward.

"Fact of the matter is Bidvest Wits was not being sold. It was never put on sale," said Mulaudzi in an interview with Phalaphala FM as quoted by FarPost.

"It was due to my good relations with Bidvest not on football matters but these are people who teach me to work outside of football business. This was just a gift that was given to me. I also did not want to buy it because it was never on sale, and I was just the one they trusted who can take the club forward.

"That’s why even when we started the whole process, the news started leaking in the media some people went to Wits and offered to buy the club were told the club was not on sale," revealed Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi further confirmed that he bought Wits with all its players, adding that those who will be leaving the club will do so with his permission.

According to Mulaudzi, there are players who are earning between R200 000 and R400 000 at the club, and because he cannot afford to continue paying them then TTM will definitely allow them to go while they will keep those they can afford.

Players such as Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Gift Motupa, Haashim Domingo and Deon Hotto have all been linked with possible moves away from the club.

"I don’t want to talk a lot on the issue of players but the fact is we have bought the Bidvest status with all its players. If you hear of a player being sold, it means the player is being sold with our permission.

"So, it’s us who decide which player is being sold because we can’t afford some of them, there are players who are on R400 000, R300 000 and R200 000 per month something that is unusual in Limpopo to find a club paying those kinds of salaries so that we are allowing them to go and we will remain with those that we can afford," he added

Mulaudzi said all the paperwork will be submitted to the before close of business today [Monday].