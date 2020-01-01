Bidvest Wits’ Hunt targeting PSL and Nedbank Cup medals

Ahead of their clash against the Chilli Boys, the Clever Boys manager is setting his sights on bagging two titles this season

With set to face on Monday night, coach Gavin Hunt believes they are capable of bagging a league and cup double since they are still in the race for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Clever Boys’ manager believes anything can still happen as far as the PSL race is concerned, saying they have a lot to play for.

Wits are fourth in the league standings and have 34 points from 18 games, but a loss to and a draw to has derailed their plan to catch up with log leaders .

“There is still everything to play for. We are not giving up on our quest to win the league. We are targeting the top two positions. Expect more surprises in the remaining ten games,” Hunt told the media as quoted by Daily Sun.

“We have to get past this round and take it from there. It’s always good to win a cup. We want to win both competitions. Every game is important.”

The Braamfontein-based club lifted the Ke Yona trophy back in 2010 when they beat and will be gunning for their second title in the competition.

However, a clash against the Chilli Boys - who will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering three PSL losses - will be a challenge.

Coach Norman Mapeza’s side succumbed to losses at the hands of SuperSport United, and in the league, but they dispatched outgoing Nedbank Cup champions in the Last 32.

In addition, Hunt’s men trail Amakhosi by seven points, but he is still hopeful of causing an upset in their quest to bag their second league title.

Coming back to the league race, Wits failed to narrow Chiefs' lead when they drew 2-2 against the Lions of the North in their midweek game.