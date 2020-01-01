Bidvest Wits’ Hunt doesn’t agree with Monare on giving PSL title to Kaizer Chiefs

The Clever Boys manager shares his thoughts on why Amakhosi cannot be crowned as PSL champions as yet

boss Gavin Hunt has shared a contrasting remark with his midfielder Thabang Monare who said can be crowned as the new Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

Following the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the PSL season has been suspended and the four-time league winner believes it will be fair to finish the 2019/20 season even if it’s next year.

Although Hunt explained he has not had a chat with the former Jomo Cosmos player, he stated everyone is entitled to have an opinion.

More teams

“I heard about what Thabang Monare said and everyone was attacking him. I haven’t spoken to the boy,” Hunt told SAfm .

“It’s his personal view, but I don’t agree with it. The season has to be finished, even if it’s next year.”

At the time of going to the forced break, Amakhosi were leading the log table with 48 points from 22 games followed by with 44 points, but the Brazilians have a game in hand.

Speaking to eNCA a week ago, the Clever Boys anchorman said it was only fair for the league’s governing body to hand the title to the Glamour Boys.

Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza announced on March 16 that PSL matches would be indefinitely suspended before the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa announced lockdown for 21 days on March 26.

Article continues below

Ramaphosa extended the lockdown on Thursday night until April 30 leaving uncertainty on whether the PSL season could be completed.

Just before the chairman’s pronouncement, the Brazilians were looking to host the Buccaneers whilst the Students were preparing to face Amakhosi on March 17 and 18 respectively.

Taking a look at the log table, the 2016/17 PSL champions occupy sixth spot on the table with 38 points from 21 matches.