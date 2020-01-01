Bidvest Wits’ Hlatshwayo satisfied with Kaizer Chiefs draw but wary of Orlando Pirates threat

The Clever Boys skipper delights in their attitude against Amakhosi but he is wary of the Buccaneers

skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo has commended his teammates for their brave character in their 1-1 draw against on Wednesday night but he is now setting his sights on the Premier Soccer League ( ) clash against .

The burly centre-back says the likes of Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro didn’t really give them many problems but hopes they will maintain their never-say-die attitude going forward.

‘Tyson’ says they cannot only focus on former teammate and Buccaneers hitman Gabadinho Mhango, but will also give Vincent Pule and Fortune Makaringe the same attention.

“Obviously my thought on the game is that we had a different team compared to the one that we used against [Mamelodii] Sundowns. I think the guys did well,” Hlatshwayo told Wits’ media department.

“Although we played in patches, what I would commend is the attitude and character from the guys.

"It seems like we haven’t been, it shows we haven’t been playing for so long but it doesn’t really show that much because when I look at the Sundowns game and yesterday’s [Wednesday] game – we tend to pick up in the second half.

“And that’ where the character we have to grind in and yeah, most importantly what has worked for us is it’s a never give up attitude.”

The Bafana Bafana skipper also shares insight on how they plan to tackle the eagerly anticipated encounter against coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday evening.

“We know what kind of a team is Pirates and they are speedy team, their front three or front four. They are quick and use their pace most of the time and it’s similar to the games we played against Sundowns and Chiefs,” he added.

“With their front three, as [Chiefs] much as they did not really give us a problem last night [Wednesday], with the combination play of Sundowns we had to do a lot of shifting, a lot of movement because they move a lot.

“They don’t really have an out and out striker. So, they play between the pockets and I believe Pirates will do that with [Augustine] Mulenga. I watched the game against Sundowns. Mulenga would drop and they will play the balls on the sides and try to use their pace.

“Obviously we have played against Gaba [Gabadinho Mhango] and we’ve played with Gaba. We know what kind of a player he is, he’s rational and he just goes, he plays, runs and shoots from anywhere.

“He has always done well for himself in the league and he’s our top scorer for the league and obviously he will want to add more on his tally. We wouldn't say we know his strengths and weaknesses.

"But we have to be alert at all times because as much as there’s Gaba, there’s also Pule, there’s Makaringe and they have quality going forward.”