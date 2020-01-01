Bidvest Wits have mileage in the legs to respond against Kaizer Chiefs - Hunt

The Students coach is already setting his sights on facing Amakhosi as they look to return to winning ways

coach Gavin Hunt suggests three days will be sufficient for their preparations ahead of their Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter against on Wednesday night.

The Clever Boys will head to FNB Stadium licking their wounds after losing 3-2 to in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals on Saturday evening.

Hunt also credited Masandawana winger Lyle Lakay for his stunning free-kick which helped to book a spot in the final, saying he signed him from Old Mutual Academy at SuperSport United as a youngster many years ago.

“Well, the only good about Kaizer Chiefs is that we have three days and all the other games will be two days. So, you know we have a little bit of mileage in our legs now,” Hunt said to the media.

“How are we going to respond, obviously from the whole thing, losing the game as I said will be very difficult…the guys gave their all and there are no excuses, they were very unfortunate to lose the game. We should have won the game but we gave the three goals away.

“Then you’ve got to give Lyle Lakay, who I signed from Old Mutual Academy many years ago. He’s come good and I’m happy for him, happy for Pitso [Mosimane] and the team.”

Speaking about his two-goal hero in the form of Terrence Dzvukamanja, the four-time PSL winner says he’s surprised nobody has snapped him up as yet.

“Yeah, I’m amazed nobody has snapped him [Dzvukamanja] up, fantastic young player,” he added.

“He’s the man of the match tonight [Saturday], besides the two goals, he was outstanding and he played very well for us in a completely different role.

“Because we don’t have Gift Motupa, that’s the story for us in the coming games.”

As the 2016/17 PSL winners sit sixth on the table with 38 points from 21 games, they will look to finish in a decent spot especially after their Ke Yona exit.

On the other hand, facing Amakhosi, who will be making their return since March at the iconic venue could give Hunt the edge as his men have their first match under the belt.

Coach Ernst Middendorp’s men are scheduled to face Wits on two occasions in their quest to dethrone the Brazilians as reigning league champions.

Chiefs sit at the summit with 48 points from eight matches to go and will also be keen to see the winner between second-placed Sundowns and at Dobsonvile Stadium on Tuesday night.