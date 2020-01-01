Bidvest Wits' Gordinho reveals Kaizer Chiefs love, future plans

The former Amakhosi defender speaks about his future as well as well as love from the Glamour Boys

defender Lorenzo Gordinho says his future is uncertain and that supporters still greet him with admiration whenever they meet him.

The Clever Boys centre-back explained how he has been trying to adapt under coach Gavin Hunt but the fact that the club has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) means he must start to prepare for anything that may happen in his career.

Gordinho also shared his encounters with Amakhosi supporters, whom he says want him to return to the Naturena-based outfit.

“For me, it has all about adaptation. It has been an adverse past few seasons for me – going on loan and going back to Chiefs. Moving to Wits and now this situation with the club getting sold,” Gordinho told the City Press print edition.

“It’s been a challenging three years but I have never stopped working on myself. Things took a turn for the better at Wits but unfortunately, the club has decided to sell and it means another change for me.

“My future is yet to be decided but I’ll keep working hard so that I will be ready wherever I end up.

“The only answer I can give is my performance. I learned from a young age that performance speaks for you.”

The former Bloemfontein defender parted ways with the current table-toppers in January to join the Students and revealed how he still receives love from the Glamour Boys faithful.

“Whenever I run to Chiefs fans, they show me a lot of love and support which is what I appreciate,” he added.

“[When] they ask me why I left and when I am coming back, I tell them that football is a business and I had to decide for my future.”

With the current campaign halted because if the coronavirus pandemic since March, the Johannesburg-born defender shares hid thoughts on the tough times facing the players.

“It’s a difficult situation for everyone because we don’t know or if we are going to play the remaining games," he continued.

"Motivation requires a person to know what they are working towards. We can only train and wait until an announcement is made.”