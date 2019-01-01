Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet rubbishes Kaizer Chiefs rumours

The Bafana keeper says he is looking at securing a deal overseas, suggesting he’s on his way out of Braamfontein

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet says he is not bothered by lack of game time under coach Gavin Hunt and he has rubbished reports stating that he is joining Kaizer Chiefs.

“Going where? Why would I go there? How many times do I have to say that I’m not going anywhere in ? I don’t know where you guys get this from. My desire is to go overseas. I’m hopeful,” Keet said.

The South Africa international has been with Chiefs, whose first-choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is out nursing a long-term injury.

With talks with the Clever Boys having broken down and his contract set to expire at the end of June 2019, Hunt opted to use Ricardo Goss between the posts as they wrapped up their 2018/19 season.

“It doesn’t bother me. I just go to training as normal. I just train like I’m going to play,” he continued.

“We still have to see who makes the team,” he concluded.

The former KVK Kortrijk keeper delivered a stellar performance against Libya in their final 2019 Afcon qualifier in March helping Bafana Bafana to qualify for the continental showpiece.

Keet has played for Wits in 32 matches in all competitions whilst conceding 32 goals this term.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has already expressed interest in having the experienced keeper at Chiefs.