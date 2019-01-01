Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet eyeing a win against Orlando Pirates

The South Africa international says Wits must win their remaining league matches to stand a chance of winning the PSL title

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet says they will have to fight harder to get a win over Orlando Pirates in their next Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Saturday afternoon.

The Clever Boys keeper says they want to win the PSL title and he believes that they have a lot to play for against the Buccaneers.

“You have to believe you can become champions because if you don’t, then you are in the wrong business. We are in with a mathematical chance and are so lucky that [other] results have gone our way of late,” Keet said to Sport24.

Although the Students last played a PSL match on March 15 when they defeated Bloemfontein 4-2 away, their mission is to continue where they left off when they come up against Milutin Sredojevic’s troops.

“We have got to make sure that we win our next six matches and then the league is there for the taking. If we give everything we have then we can’t look back at the end of the season and say, 'it was because of this or that that we didn’t win the league',” he added.

As they have six matches left to wrap up their 2018/19 season heading into the clash at Bidvest Stadium, ‘Popeye’ says each match is like a Cup final for them.

Looking at the log table, the two sides are separated by goal difference as they both have 41 points at number two and three respectively, thus setting the clash in Braamfontein as a thriller.

Article continues below

In addition, the Bafana Bafana keeper says they are not worried about the PSL case involving the Brazilians and defender Wayne Arendse, but admits that they are waiting to see what will happen.

“Each match is a Cup final for us now. There is everything to play for against Pirates on Saturday. At the moment, we are still waiting to see what happens with Sundowns, but it’s not something we are too worried about. We have to get a win at all cost against the Buccaneers,” he continued.

“I’m hoping we can keep a clean sheet for once because we’ve been struggling with that. As a goalkeeper, you don’t want to concede goals and it’s always off-putting when you do. If we don’t leak too many goals, I’m sure we can win,” concluded the shot-stopper.