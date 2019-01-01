Bidvest Wits’ finishing failure frustrates Gavin Hunt

The Clever Boys began their Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign with a goalless draw on Sunday

Gavin Hunt is ruing ’ inability to find the net after the Clever Boys were held 0-0 at home by Horoya in their first Caf Confederation Cup group stage clash on Sunday.

Wits enjoyed 63 percent of the possession against the Guinean visitors, but despite taking nine shots for the duration of the contest, only tested the opposition keeper once and had to settle for a point in front of their own fans.

Their lack of cutting edge is proving increasingly concerning for Hunt, with his side failing to find the net from open play in their last three matches.

“We had to be better around the final third, which we weren’t,” he told Wits’ official website. “We had opportunities, but you’ve got to score. It’s a major problem, but we’re not playing badly so we keep going.

“I thought we played some good stuff at times, there was some good movement,” the coach added. “[Horoya] are a difficult side physically, much stronger than us, bigger, but I thought we got in behind them a couple of times, and we just had to play the final ball, which we didn’t do.

“[We] overran it, or [it] got stuck under our feet or [we] over-hit it, so that was a bit frustrating.”

EXCLUSIVE: Our coach's thoughts after #TheCleverBoys draw against Horoya A.C in the tonight. pic.twitter.com/TyYJ4EWdNQ — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) December 1, 2019

Wits’ stalemate against Horoya comes on the back of a 1-1 away draw against in midweek—with Thabang Monare scoring from the penalty spot—and a 1-0 home defeat by SuperSport United, and they’re now without a goal from open play since downing UD Songo 6-0 in the Confed Cup.

“[There was the] penalty we scored on Tuesday night, we got a corner kick last week, and then we lost to SuperSport 1-0,” Hunt noted. “So it’s a concern.”

Despite his frustrations with Wits’ attacking offering, the veteran coach nonetheless expressed pride with his time following his much-changed side’s exploits against their rugged Guinean visitors.

“I thought we played some good stuff at times, and there was some good movement,” he continued. “They are a difficult side physically, much stronger than us, bigger, but I thought we got in behind them a couple of times.

“They’re the happier of the two teams with the draw, that’s for sure,” the coach concluded. “We’re severely disappointed, we had enough opportunities to win the game, they played a lot on the counter, we knew it was expected.

“They sat in, they dug in, they wanted a point, you could see it.”

While Wits will be frustrated at missing out on a point, the draw means they have secured their first ever points in the tournament.

They continue their group stage campaign against Djoliba in Bamako on December 8, while Horoya host Al-Nasr of Libya in Conakry.