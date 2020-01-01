Bidvest Wits duo of Goss and Doutie handed eight-match bans

The pair shoved match referee Masixole Bambiso during the Students' defeat to Cape Town City at the start of the year

duo of Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie have been banned for eight matches after being found guilty of abusing match official Masixole Bambiso.

However, they will only serve half the punishment, meaning the other four matches were suspended on condition that they don't repeat the same offence.

The pair man-handled and shoved Bambiso during the match between and Wits at Cape Stadium on January 18.

They were then brought before the Disciplinary Committee to plead their case.

"The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee last night found Bidvest Wits FC players Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie guilty of abusing match official Mr. Masixole Bambiso during the Absa Premiership fixture between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City on 18 January 2020 at Cape Town Stadium," said the league in a statement.

Meanwhile, Wits have been fined R150 000 for bringing the PSL into disrepute.



"Bidvest Wits was sanctioned with a fine of R 150 000.00 for bringing the League into disrepute and the players (Goss and Doutie) were each banned for eight matches of which four matches were conditionally suspended," the statement added

