Bidvest Wits’ Doutie not focusing on his future despite sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

Although he is disappointed, the experienced Clever Boys right-back reveals his plans despite the club’s sale to TTM

defender Sameehg Doutie says he remains committed to the club and that its sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) has hurt him, whilst explaining it’s not for the first time he has endured heartbreak in his career.

The experienced right-back, however, said he is not losing sleep over the club’s sale as he wants to honour his contract until the end of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

Doutie signed a one-year deal with coach Gavin Hunt’s men at the beginning of the season and revealed his focus is on the Nedbank Cup semi-final clash against .

“I'm a Bidvest Wits player and I am committed to the course until the end of the season,” Doutie told Goal.

"My focus is on the Nedbank semi-final and league to finish off well.”

Speaking about the predicament the Students find themselves in as the club was sold to the Thohoyandou-based side, the Cape Town-born player said he has accepted their plight.

"Of course, it’s extremely disappointing for everyone but what can you do as a player?” he added.

“I’ve been hurt so many times in this industry whilst giving my best. Even while having thoughts at the back of your mind, thinking you will find a home in a certain place but it is what it is.

“I've come to terms with it and I understand that certain things are simply out of your control.

“So, what can I do is to continue to be committed to the course, finish off well and honour my contract which comes to an end when the PSL Season is finished."

Although some of his teammates have been linked with moves to the likes of Sundowns, and , the 31-year-old will have to wait until the campaign ends before he decides on his next step.

As things stand, the Braamfontein-based outfit are sixth on the table with 38 points and were set to face Amakhosi when the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

On the other hand, they will also hope to finish the campaign with the Ke Yona gold medal as they will face the Brazilians in the semi-finals when the season resumes.