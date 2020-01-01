Bidvest Wits' Domingo unfazed by facing future employers Mamelodi Sundowns

The 24-year-old will be a Downs player next season together with his Clever Boys teammates Gift Motupa and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss

midfielder Haashim Domingo has vowed to fight for his current team and upset his soon-to-be employers during Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semi-final showdown at Orlando Stadium.

After GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila bought Wits’ Premier Soccer League ( ) status, Downs have moved in to secure Domingo together with his Wits midfield partner Gift Motupa and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss.

Although Domingo is not comfortable focusing on his future with the Brazilians, for now, facing a team he would soon be calling home does not appear as a drawback to his ambition of helping Wits bow out on a high.

More teams

“I can't comment about that for now [playing against his new employers]. I'm honouring my Wits contract and concerning joining them next season, I can't comment on that," Domingo told Sowetan Live.

“Right now, I am a Wits player and that's what it's going to be. I am going to fight for them. We want to go to the final and Sundowns also have that mentality of wanting to go to the final.

“So it is just a matter of giving our all and leave everything on the field and we will see what the outcome is. We have to write our own history with the club that's almost 100 years old. For us as players we need to get some silverware irrespective of whatever happens, you know.

“We need to show that we are better than everything that went on and write our own stories. Hopefully, we will be in the final and we can say that irrespective of what happened with the club, us as professional footballers we still fought and that will mean a lot.”

Article continues below

Having been inactive for almost five months owing to the suspension of football in due to the coronavirus, Domingo says that is no excuse of them returning to action while not at their best.

"We have not played too, it is not like Sundowns have been playing matches and we were not. So I think the game will be interesting and it will be up to who wants it at the end of the day. We are looking forward to it, we know it is not going to be easy but we are excited about it,” said Domingo.

Bloemfontein and FC will square off in another semi-final at the same venue earlier on Saturday.