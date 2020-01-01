Bidvest Wits defender Gordinho on why he’s looking forward to facing Kaizer Chiefs

The Clever Boys centre back reveals his excitement at facing his former employers in Nasrec, Johannesburg

central defender Lorenzo Gordinho says he is looking forward to their clash with in their next clash on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs will be gunning for their second win since the restart of the current season, while the Clever Boys will also be looking to secure their second victory this month.

Bafana Bafana defender Gordinho expects a tough game against a wounded Chiefs side, who lost to on Thursday evening.

More teams

“It’s a game I’m looking forward to,” Gordinho told the media.

“I’m looking forward to playing against my former teammates. I’m going to give my best so we can get a good result.

“I think it’s going to be a tough game. We’ve been watching [Bloemfontein] and they’ve been playing some good football," he continued.

“Their confidence is high having reached the final of the Nedbank Cup. I think it’s gonna be a good game, it’s gonna be another fight to get points.”

After completing his switch from Chiefs to Wits in January, the 26-year-old shares his experience in the Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) so far, suggesting he is content with their progress so far.

“I think it’s been a decent time for us in the bubble,” he added.

“We have only lost once to Sundowns. We are working hard to start winning games. There are not many games left and we want to finish the season on a strong note.

“I just feel like sometimes we concede goals that are not directly in our control like set-pieces and things like that, which we have been working on," he explained.

Article continues below

“I think we’re doing much better now to keep those clean sheets.”

Wits sit fourth on the log table with 46 points whilst leaders Chiefs are level on points (53) with second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, but they are separated by goal difference.

Meanwhile, the clash is seen as a make or break for Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp especially following their 1-0 loss to Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.