Bidvest Wits defeated by Young Buffaloes in Caf Confederation Cup

The Clever Boys have fallen to a 1-0 first leg defeat in their First Round tie away in Eswatini

’ hopes of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup group stage have been dented with a 1-0 defeat away in Swaziland against Young Buffaloes on Saturday.

The Clever Boys trailed 1-0 at half time at the Mavuso Sports Centre in the first ever meeting between the two sides, and were unable to turn the tie back in their favour.

The Eswatini side have already pulled off one big shock in Africa’s second-tier continental cup competition after eliminating ambitious Buildcon FC of Zambia 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

Wits advanced with a bye, but must now go out to secure a win against Buffaloes in the return match at the Bidvest Stadium on September 27.

Wits struggles in Eswatini come in contrast to their fine recent away form, with Gavin Hunt’s side having won all three of their last top flight trips.