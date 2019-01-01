Bidvest Wits coach Hunt won't rule out sale of Orlando Pirates target Hlatshwayo

The 55-year-old could try to convince Tyson to stay put amid interest from the Buccaneers

head coach Gavin Hunt remains hopeful of keeping want-away defender Thulani Hlatshwayo.

The international dropped a bombshell on Wednesday night when he made it clear he is looking to leave the Clever Boys for a new challenge during the current transfer window.

Hunt admitted Hlatshwayo could be sold by the club with known to be keen to sign the accomplished defender.

“He’s happy with us, he’s fine. You can never say never in football. I mean look at what’s happening down the road," Hlatshwayo told the media at the MTN8 Cup press conference on Thursday.

Hunt gave an example of forward Khama Billiat, who has attracted interest from his former club, .

"Players leave for free and then they get bought back. So, anything can happen in football," the four-time title-winning coach added.

"In the world of football as well, I’m sure there’s going to be movement there too overseas. But no, the boy doesn’t want to go. I don’t want to lose the boy, he knows that. He’s the captain of our club."

The accomplished tactician would be disappointed if he lost the Bafana Bafana captain so late in the transfer window, with player transfers set to close at the end of this month.

"He’s the captain of the national team and he feels he is at home and we’ve come a long way. Yes, there always comes a time and yes things will happen inevitably," he explained.

"Coaches, players and people move on, but right now he is happy.”

Wits are set to take on SuperSport United in the 2019 MTN8 Cup quarter-final match at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.

Hunt is wary of Matsatsantsa, who are coming off an impressive 3-0 victory over Orlando Pirates in a PSL match on Wednesday night.

"SuperSport have a lot of quality in their team, we certainly have to play very well at home," the former SuperSport coach said.

"If you look at the team they have, it suits them well. They were in the final last year, they are a strong team," he concluded.