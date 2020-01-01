Bidvest Wits coach Hunt admits he was harsh on Hlanti

The veteran coach has admitted to being harsh on his left-back after losing to Matsatsantsa a fortnight ago

coach Gavin Hunt has admitted he was wrong to vent his frustration on defender Sifiso Hlanti following their loss to SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League ( ) two weeks ago.

The Clever Boys manager lambasted the Bafana Bafana left-back in his post-match interview on television, saying his performances have not been to the best and were questionable.

However, the veteran tactician has since accepted he was harsh on the left-back, saying he will never react the way he did again.

More teams

"Maybe I shouldn't have reacted the way I reacted but sometimes you need a flair-up to make a statement," Hunt told the media.

"Sometimes it's talk, talk, maybe it's another way of doing it. I was wrong but I mean would I do it again? No, I don't think so."

Following Hunt’s strong message on television, the former defender has since improved in their previous two games in all competitions.

"But things happen in football. He knows we can't keep hiding, you know what I mean?” he added.

“Mistakes have been made but he has been magnificent in the last three games.

"Maybe I've gotten him back where he should be. But no, I was wrong."

Meanwhile, Hlanti was one of the best performers for the Students when they overcame Black in the league before helping his teammates reach the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup when they beat Real Kings 4-0 last weekend.