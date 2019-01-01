Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt wants clarity regarding Darren Keet's future

The Clever Boys mentor has urged the South Africa international to settle speculation regarding his future

coach Gavin Hunt’s patience is perhaps running out with the club’s No.1 Darren Keet yet to commit his future to the Braamfontein-based outfit.

Keet, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, has been linked with several clubs including Soweto giants .

However, he has previously warded off interest by suggesting that he will not join another PSL team.

Nonetheless, the Bafana Bafana international has found himself benched for the Students’ last two games with Ricardo Goss Hunt’s preferred choice in goal.

This has seen Hunt forced to address the issue, and the 54-year-old has revealed that the club are waiting on Keet to indicate the way forward.

“He is out of contract and we all know that. We need to get some sort of clarity going forward, you know what I mean if he is going to stay or go,” Hunt was quoted as saying by IOL.

Meanwhile, Goss has been thrown into the deep end as he came up against and , and although Hunt admits that the change has not been ideal, he has hinted that the club may be looking beyond the 29-year-old.

“I don’t really rotate goalkeepers. I really don’t. I felt there was a need to play him (Goss) and to look at him. He was unfortunate last week with an own goal. He was okay. He did what he had to do,” Hunt added.

“He is a totally different keeper to Darren. Totally different in terms of the make-up and how they are. Sometimes you need to change the face,” he concluded.

Wits will hope to soon gain some clarity on the matter especially as they will need all hands on deck as their title run-in reaches its business end.

Six points now separate log leaders Orlando Pirates and third-placed Clever Boys, who are challenging for what will be just their second domestic league crown.