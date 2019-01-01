Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt furious after disallowed goal dents their title ambitions

The four-time PSL title-winning coach bemoans unfair refereeing double standards in their clash with Matsatsantsa

coach Gavin Hunt appeared a dejected figure after his side's draw against SuperSport United on Saturday night.

The 1-1 stalemate took the Clever Boys to third place on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings, but Hunt was angry after Terrence Dzvukamanja's goal was disallowed.

“There is no match to say, it is what it is. The ball is over the line, it has got to be over the line,” Hunt told SuperSportTV.

Zimbabwean striker Dzuvukamanja's shot hit the goal post and crossed the goal line, but the ball bounced into SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams’ hands.

However, the goal was wrongly disallowed by the referee after consulting with the linesman during a match which took place at the Mbombela Stadium.

“It (the goal) has changed the whole season. The hardest thing to do in this country is to win. I feel for the players they have worked so hard this season," he continued.

The former PSL champions are now five points behind log leaders with both teams left with two matches.

"We are not a big club we are a small club. We fight out of our weight division all the time and we get it like that," he added.

“You see what is happening with boardroom points and whatever is going on now. It happened in 1994. It is what it is," he concluded.

In 1994, a Cape Town Spurs side coached by Mich d’Avray celebrated after winning the league title, but they lost it to Pirates, whose appeal was successful.

Pirates had succumbed to a defeat to Vaal Professionals side which played without their players' identity cards earlier in the season.

Bucs got the points and beat Spurs to the title by one point and the Buccaneers qualified for the 1995 Caf which they also won.