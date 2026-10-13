Football clubs splash tens of millions on stars who can win them games. Michael Jordan has gone one better in another market entirely: a shirt he wore in his final season with the Chicago Bulls has sold for 14 million dollars, the most expensive piece of basketball memorabilia in history and more than the market value of plenty of footballers.

The shirt comes from the 1997-1998 campaign, immortalised as "The Last Dance", and Jordan wore it in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals. His personal signature on it only sharpened the appeal for collectors.

Jordan dropped 37 points that night, the highest total of the game, before taking the Bulls past the Utah Jazz 4-2 to lift his sixth and final title.

Six Finals triumphs, six Finals MVP awards. That season stands as one of the defining chapters of an extraordinary career.

Hunt Auctions brokered the 14 million dollar sale privately. The buyer is Ron Firman, a Miami-based property investor.

That price shattered the previous basketball record, held by a sports card featuring both Jordan and Kobe Bryant from the 2007-2008 season, which fetched 12.9 million dollars last year.

Only two weeks earlier, another Jordan shirt from Game 3 of the 1998 Finals had gone for 12.3 million dollars. The Game 2 shirt beat it on historical value and that signature.

Across sports memorabilia as a whole, Jordan still sits behind Babe Ruth. The baseball legend's shirt from the famous "Called Shot" at the 1932 World Series sold for 24.1 million dollars in 2024 and remains the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever to go under the hammer.

David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, reckons Jordan has outgrown the traditional memorabilia market altogether, moving into the realm of rare, elite assets more akin to iconic works of art. It says everything about the value now attached to anything touched by a sporting legend.