Beware of Orlando Pirates supporters - Palacios’ advice to Zinnbauer

The former Bafana Bafana coach feels that tinkering with Bucs' starting line-up let to the young tactican's downfall

' development academy director Augusto Palacious has urged the club's new head coach, Josef Zinnbauer, to be his own man.

The German tactician was appointed last week as the Buccaneers look to revive their hopes of challenging for this season's title.

Palacios, who has served as Bucs first head coach in the past, warned the 49-year-old tactician to absorb the pressure early on.

“Firstly, he must be his own man. He must also embrace the culture of the club and follow the philosophy of the team," Palacios told City Press.

The Peruvian tactician also urged Zinnbauer to use players in their preferred positions and also make sure that he treats them fairly and equally.

"The club has a rich history and he must know who he is dealing with. I believe that there are good players, who can turn the team around," he continued

"He needs to work closely with the players and treat them equally. No favouritism, please."

“There is this thing now of coaches converting players, which is destroying some players," the former coach added.

"He must put them in their rightful positions and must always put forward the players he thinks will do the job for him, be they young or older.

"I wish him good luck and all the best because he is going to need it.

Palacios went on to state that Zinnbauer should be being consistent and ensuring continuity.

Article continues below

"One of the downfalls of caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena’s time at the helm was that he was always tinkering with his line-up," he concluded.

Mokwena had taken charge of the team as an interim coach following Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's departure in August 2019.

However, Bucs struggled under Mokwena's guidance and the young tactician has since been demoted back to assistant coach following Zinnbauer's arrival.