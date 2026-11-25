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International marketing, new business models and artificial intelligence: Delegates will discuss the future of football at SPORT MARKE MEDIEN, the sports business summit, on 30 November and 1 December 2026. UEFA executive Guy-Laurent Epstein, Karl Heinz Rummenigge and Peer Naubert of the DFL are among those attending the House of Sports in Munich's Werksviertel district.

Football faces a balancing act. International markets and new revenue models offer room for growth, but clubs must stay competitive and keep fans close. How to combine tradition with an entrepreneurial approach is a central theme at this year's SPORT MARKE MEDIEN in Munich. Leading representatives of associations, leagues and clubs will discuss the future of the football business.

Between global marketing and economic competition

UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) are bringing together the marketing of European men's and women's club competitions through their joint company UC3. In a discussion titled "The UEFA club football playbook" with sports and media adviser Carsten Schmidt, UEFA Executive Director of Marketing Guy-Laurent Epstein will examine what the arrangement means for media partners and sponsors. He will also consider the tension between commercial interests, UEFA's values and fans' expectations.

German football must also defend its position internationally. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich's long-serving CEO and a member of the supervisory board since 2023, will discuss economic conditions, new sources of revenue and the limits of growth with Carsten Schmidt.

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The Bundesliga and its clubs look abroad

Global reach alone does not guarantee lasting relevance. Peer Naubert, the Bundesliga's chief commercial officer, will discuss how local partnerships, changing media habits and tailored content shape the league's international development.

Hannover 96 managing director Henning Bindzus will show how creative approaches can open up new markets. Alongside a partnership with Japan's FC Mito HollyHock, the club is working with EPOCH on its own trading-card collection for Japan. The project aims to build the club's international brand and create new commercial opportunities.

Tradition as a foundation for change

Business models and structures are changing within clubs, too. TSV 1860 Munich are exploring new ways to pair their history of more than 165 years with an entrepreneurial outlook. In a discussion titled "Start-up TSV Munich of 1860: Tradition drives change", president Gernot Mang and Tamara Pagel, CEO of new main sponsor Dialog Versicherung, will talk about crowdfunding, strong partnerships and the active role of fans and members.

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This year's football panels and discussions at SPORT MARKE MEDIEN will explore the links between economic development, international positioning and the sport's identity.

Club representatives from Eintracht Frankfurt, Schalke 04, 1. FC Nuremberg, VfL Bochum, Hamburger SV and Club Brugge are among those returning to Munich this year. SLC will also present its latest popularity study on the Bundesliga.

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With more than 680 partners, ESB runs the leading business platform for the sports, entertainment and marketing industries in the German-speaking DACH market. It offers partners expertise, contacts and communication opportunities. Through B2B events and media formats, ESB creates industry-relevant marketplaces in sport, marketing, events and tourism, both in person and online.