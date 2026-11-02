Spain are preparing to bring the curtain down on a year that will live long in the memory, after winning the World Cup title for the second time in their history last summer, as they embark on their final international break of 2026 in a few days' time.

Sadness still hangs over the country following the tragic train accident that occurred last week. As Spain remember its victims, they will play their final two matches of 2026: against the Czech Republic at Sparta Prague's stadium (Thursday 12 November), and against England three days later at the Metropolitano.

Four recent victories have Luis de la Fuente and his team chasing top spot in their UEFA Nations League group.

Finishing first would earn them the right to play the return leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final on home soil, and possibly to avoid facing France, Portugal and the Netherlands. The decisive match against England will be in Madrid.

According to the newspaper "Marca", the squad list de la Fuente will reveal next Friday is not clouded by many questions.

What adds to the strength of the world champions is what they showed a month ago: this team needs no incentives to satisfy their desire to win after sweeping to the World Cup.

New faces will feature in the squad. Two players who were with the team at the World Cup and missed the last break return: Juan García and Pedro Porro.

The Tottenham full-back was a pivotal player at the World Cup, but two injuries kept him off the pitch since then. He returned on 24 October, in his team's victory over Chelsea.

De la Fuente has also confirmed the absence of Eric García and Dani Olmo through injury, and these gaps open up new opportunities.

The defensive line

Pubill delivered a standout performance at right-back against England and in the two matches against Croatia. That means, in addition to Fresneda (who started against the Czechs in Oviedo), another centre-back could be called up to join Laporte, Cubarsí and Huijsen.

One name stands out here: Jacobo Ramón. The Como centre-back is considered one of the most prominent stars of the Italian league, and he also played in the Champions League with Cesc Fàbregas's team.

Two other players in this position are being watched closely: the versatile Javi Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) and the powerful Jon Martín (Real Sociedad).

The under-21 team will play two friendly matches this season: the first in Almendralejo against Japan, and the second in Tirana, Albania.

David Gordo must also weigh his options for the under-21 European Championship, anticipating that foreign clubs may be unwilling to release their players for the tournament, given that it does not coincide with the FIFA international break.

The tournament runs from 16 June to 3 July, and its draw takes place on 26 November at the Sava Congress Centre in Belgrade.

The midfield

One of them is Martín Zubimendi, a key player in de la Fuente's line-up. He and David Raya are the only two players to feature in every squad list since the coach took charge. But his role at Arsenal has declined significantly.

His playing minutes this season have been very scarce in both the league and the Champions League. He started in the two League Cup matches, but his team lost last week to the modest Fleetwood.

Since last March, he has played only one full match: the one with which Arsenal concluded their league season, when Arteta's team had already secured the Premier League title and were thinking about the Champions League final.

The other player is Pablo Barrios, who joined the team two years ago, but whose footballing career has been plagued by recurring injuries.

Barrios is considered the ideal choice to cover Olmo's absence, although de la Fuente has looked at Real Betis (Isco, Fornals) in search of players who might be closer to the playmaker role.

Names such as Yeremy, Pablo García and Mollero feature on the preliminary list.

The attacking line

In the forward position behind Oyarzabal and Ferran, de la Fuente is searching for an out-and-out striker, a classic spearhead.

He took Borja Iglesias to the World Cup, relied on Roberto Fernández and, as a last resort, called up Carlos Espí. With more playing time, the Real Madrid player would become the new Joselu. But he barely plays.

The change in this line-up is the return of Samu Aghehowa. The Porto striker has not yet shone with Spain, yet he possesses the qualities of that radically different type of forward, suited to emergencies or open, fast-paced matches.