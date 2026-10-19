Between the Negreira case and the Al-Ahly and Pyramids scandal: who is the "five girls" referee tipped to officiate the Clasico?

One scene captures the stark contradiction gripping Spanish football right now. Barcelona enter the Clásico brimming with optimism and confidence after sweeping victories and consistent performances across all competitions. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are sinking into a spiral of tension and anger, with Portuguese coach José Mourinho back in the dugout and an escalating open war against the refereeing system.

Against this charged backdrop, the famous programme "El Chiringuito" revealed the name who could star in the next scene, confirming that referee Javier Alberola Rojas is the leading candidate to officiate the most anticipated clash in Spain.

His name instantly sparked a storm on social media, after users reshared an embarrassing archive video of the referee from his television past.

From reality TV star to international referee

Alberola Rojas is today one of the most well-known top-flight referees. Few knew, though, that he was once a star on the legendary dating programme "Next" on the Atresmedia channel, the show that helped people find a partner.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

Fans unearthed a priceless introductory video, one minute and twenty seconds long. In it, "Javi", as he introduced himself at the time, aged just nineteen, a student and sports coach, delivers the famous line that became a trend: "Today I have five girls all to myself, aren't you jealous?".

What a change. The young man who went looking for a partner in front of the cameras is now thirty-five, has officiated 168 matches in La Liga, and is preparing for his biggest event in 2026 after his promotion from the second group to the first in the UEFA referees' classification.

A health battle and Arminio's "patronage"

His career was never easy. In August 2022, during pre-season preparation, he almost retired from refereeing altogether because of a serious health problem: the blockage of two veins near the collarbone. That required two surgical operations, keeping him off the pitches until 14 December. He officially returned on 22 December 2022 through the Copa del Rey in the Caserenio versus Girona match, then in La Liga on 30 December between Getafe and Mallorca.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", this promotion enjoys the honorary patronage of the late Victoriano Sánchez Arminio, former president of the referees' technical committee, who saw in him from an early stage one of the most talented young referees in Spain. So much so that he selected him to attend the prestigious UEFA CORE course in April 2018, when he was only twenty-six.

Response to the Negreira case

Alberola Rojas also found his name linked to the Negreira case, after it appeared on the list of referees who received training courses from a company owned by Javier Enríquez Romero, son of José María Enríquez Negreira, the former deputy president of the referees' technical committee.

An article published on 15 August 2026 under the title "Six of Negreira's referees remain in Spanish officiating", via the website "OKDiario", prompted Alberola Rojas to exercise his right to reply under the law.

The Spanish referee explained, via the same platform: "I did not pay 25,000 euros to Negreira's son, rather I paid a total amount of only 7,500 euros for training courses, through official and declared invoices".

The Al Ahly and Pyramids match scandal

The Spanish controversy was not the only one in his career. The same referee sparked wide controversy in Egypt after officiating the Al Ahly and Pyramids match on 12 July 2024 in round 14 of the Egyptian league, which ended 3-2 to Al Ahly. He awarded a contested penalty to Hussein El Shahat following a disputed ball with Mohamed Hamdy, from which Wessam Abou Ali scored the second goal.

Former Egyptian referee Mohamed Adel said in television statements at the time: "This play is not a penalty at all, by the admission of FIFA refereeing committee analysts".



