Between congressional scrutiny and Blatter's attack: Infantino accused in a new crisis in America

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A press report said on Thursday that Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, has found himself at the centre of a new controversy in the United States of America.

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According to the newspaper "The Guardian", a complaint has been submitted to the US Internal Revenue Service regarding the housekeeper of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The complaint demands an investigation into allegations that one of the individuals registered on FIFA's payroll was working privately as a housekeeper for Gianni Infantino.

Should the IRS investigate and the claims prove true, FIFA could lose its status as a tax-exempt organisation in the United States.

FIFA holds 501(c)(4) status in the country, a classification for organisations "established to promote the welfare of the community for charitable, educational, or recreational purposes".

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Backed by a number of documents, the complaint reviewed by The Guardian states that an individual "performed household work exclusively for FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Infantino at their residence in Miami, while receiving compensation or benefits through an entity affiliated with FIFA", and asserts that "senior leadership, acting in their official capacity and on behalf of FIFA, have misused the entity's tax-exempt status

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The complaint added: "If the organisation's funds or resources were used to pay for services that benefit the family of one of the leaders, then this arrangement raises serious questions about personal benefit, financial reporting, compensation, and governance".

It continued: "These documents also raise questions about the accuracy of the data contained in the employment, salary, tax, and immigration records. We demand that the relevant authorities investigate the original records and determine what happened".

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Infantino and his relationship with Trump under scrutiny

The news lands at a sensitive moment. FIFA's activities, specifically Infantino's involvement in the failed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project and his relationship with the Trump administration, now face intense scrutiny from Democratic politicians in the United States following the "blue wave" in the midterm elections.

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A spokesperson for Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said the committee had not requested documents relating to the housekeeper, but that it is "studying these developments closely".

A FIFA spokesperson said: "Matters relating to the personal and domestic life of the FIFA president are private matters. However, to avoid any confusion, the costs of any domestic staff are borne personally by the FIFA president".

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Any investigation is likely to take months, and the results of IRS inquiries are usually not published.

Nevertheless, any action taken on the basis of it will be available to the public.

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Who filed the complaint against Infantino?

Lawyer Abed Ayoub filed the complaint. He resides in Washington DC, specialises in immigration law, and served as national executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

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FIFA stated: "We urge the media to act responsibly. As FIFA said in August, it is clear that there are ongoing and coordinated efforts on the part of some to undermine FIFA and its president. FIFA welcomes legitimate scrutiny, but scrutiny is not a justification for amplifying false allegations. In the event that reports are inaccurate or misleading, FIFA will continue to confront them directly and firmly".

Blatter describes Infantino as a dictator

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His predecessor, Sepp Blatter, branded Infantino a "dictator" who "no longer recognises limits".

Blatter, who presided over FIFA for 17 years before resigning amid a corruption scandal at the organisation, made the remarks in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel. He criticised FIFA's scheme, the FIFA Peace Prize, and most importantly, in his view, the lifting of the suspension of United States player Folarin Balogun after a red card during the World Cup.

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Blatter said: "FIFA is suffering. It is currently led by a person who has allowed himself to be blinded".

He described the Peace Prize as "shameful", saying: "Why would he do something like this? Infantino awards the Peace Prize to a person who wages war on Iran shortly afterwards?".

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On the abandoned FIFA project, scrapped after widespread international condemnation, Blatter said: "Infantino no longer cares about limits. He understands nothing of this".

The Balogun controversy drew his sharpest words. "Laws can be interpreted, but the rules of the game must be applied to everyone, and they cannot be interpreted", he said.