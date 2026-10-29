Reactions continue following French Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé's involvement in a major crisis with China, the negative impact of which has extended to many other parties.

The spark dates back to an interview in which Mbappé said one of his favourite satirical images is a composite picture of his face on the face of a "Chinese dictator", a clear reference, without naming him, to former leader Mao Zedong.

Xavier Bosch, the Spanish writer, journalist and novelist of Catalan origin, has examined Mbappé's situation and highlighted his involvement in a string of problems.

Writing in the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" today, Thursday, Bosch published an article under the title: "Kylian Mbappé gets caught up between the crises of Ceuta, the Catalans, and China".

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The text of the article read as follows:

What a series of diplomatic conflicts and political problems Mbappé has become entangled in over the past two months! And almost unintentionally, just as he scored his famous goal at the Camp Nou, the Frenchman found himself in a real predicament with China and a group of Chinese sponsors.

Not only did it damage his image and his bank account, but he also put significant revenues for Real Madrid and La Liga itself at risk.

And all of this because of a satirical image he did not create, but which he simply said was the one he found the funniest. The humour lies in the image and in the reaction, but what characterises totalitarian regimes is that they do not accept being described as totalitarian, and they also lack a sense of humour.

So far, even the swift apologies from Mbappé, Real Madrid and Tebas have failed to calm the Chinese reaction.

When Mbappé, alongside Konaté and Vinícius, partly wore a shirt bearing the words "We are all Ceuta" in solidarity with Ceuta, he had to address the ongoing controversy.

He explained that he felt solidarity with the people of Ceuta, and that he was not against them, but only wanted to show his support for the migrants who lost their lives.

He then presented himself as neutral, declaring that before being a footballer, he is a human being, and that he preferred not to distinguish between different cases of suffering.

Between one slip and another, Chendo (a Real Madrid official) told him that the Catalans are called "Poles", an introductory lesson on hatred of the Catalans.

It seems this year will be an eventful one for Kylian. On top of his years without a single title at Real Madrid, Kane won the Ballon d'Or, and the Bernabéu fans boo him when he makes a mistake.

A player who scores 14 goals in 12 matches, and then they boo him... what rich material for ridicule!