Al-Nassr's errors turned into a nightmare against the UAE's Al-Ain. Yet on that same night, one young player few expected grabbed a share of the spotlight. Rakan Al-Ghamdi, a Jawwy League talent, walked into one of the team's harshest tests this season and came out of it with striking numbers, despite his lack of experience and the absence of any major chance with the first team.

At the start of the second half, Ange Postecoglou threw Al-Ghamdi on in place of Saad Al-Nasser, hoping to reshuffle Al-Nassr's cards after a dismal opening 45 minutes. Here's the intriguing part. Al-Ghamdi did not play his usual role. He's an attacking midfielder who can operate as a winger, and he is fundamentally not a left-back.

Experience gap or not, Al-Ghamdi outperformed Saad Al-Nasser across a range of statistics. He touched the ball 43 times to Al-Nasser's 29, delivered 21 accurate passes to 14, and clocked a passing accuracy of 81% against 74%.

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He also created a scoring chance during his cameo, at a point when Al-Nasser managed none at all. The young talent racked up three defensive contributions to his teammate's two, and won two tackles compared with one.

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Dig into the individual details and the gap grows. Al-Ghamdi lost the ball not once during his time on the pitch, while Al-Nasser gave it away twice. He won 100% of his ground duels. Al-Nassr's full-back managed just 50%.

Just as telling, Al-Ghamdi committed zero fouls to Al-Nasser's one. His short appearance painted a positive picture of a young player suddenly pitched against one of the UAE's strongest sides, in a match where Al-Nassr struggled at both ends.

Comparing an attacking midfielder with a left-back isn't entirely fair given the difference in position and duties. Even so, Al-Ghamdi's showing raises an important question at Al-Nassr: does the team have a talent capable of earning bigger opportunities down the line? The night in Al-Ain may have been brutal on Al-Alami, but it also carried a bright signal from one of the Jawwy League's brightest prospects.