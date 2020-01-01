Best FIFA 21 tips from a North American champion: Ronaldo Nazario, patience & playing smart

From the best players in every position to the most overpowered Ultimate Team cards, “Fiddle” tells us how to dominate in EA Sports' new game

Gordon “Fiddle” Thornsberry was crowned the best FIFA player in North America when he won the EA Sports FIFA 20 Summer Cup Series North America.

Representing FC Cincinnati in the eMLS, Fiddle knows more than most about how to win on the game, having also picked up back-to-back trophies last season at the eMLS League Series One in Philadelphia and eMLS League Series Two in Portland.

"Fiddle" spoke to Goal about transitioning from FIFA 20 to FIFA 21 and the players, formations and tactics he believes can give even amateur players an edge.

Goal: Do you think the meta (the best way to ensure victory) has changed in FIFA 21?

Gordon Thornsberry: "The meta of FIFA 21 is quite similar to FIFA 20. The build-up to scoring a goal is exactly the same but the only difference is now you need to have some skill moves to beat the final defender to finish a good chance."

Which players do you think fit this meta?

GT: "The type of players that fit this meta are most like past years - players that have skill moves, decent weak foot, and pace.

"Cards such as Harry Kane don’t really have a place in the meta because of their lack of pace on and off the ball."

Have you managed to find any players you’d consider are overpowered?

GT: "When I think of OP (overpowered) players I think of R9 (Ronaldo Nazario) because he finishes everything and no defender can take the ball off him.

"A cheaper card that is still very OP to me is Ousmane Dembele. Great skills and can finish with both feet."

Who have you found to be the best players by position in FIFA 21?

GT: "Goalkeeper: Nick Pope. He’s a very good chemistry link to Joe Gomez and so far, the best 'keeper I used on this game to bail me out in some situations.

"Defender: Raphael Varane. French and chemistry link to Ferland Mendy. Both players are a must in your team because Varane is tall, fast, and a very hard tackler you need in the back.

"Midfielder: The obvious answer is Ruud Gullit due to him being the best midfielder every year but my cheaper option would be inform Renato Sanches. He is strong defensively and also very good on the ball.

"Attacker: Ronaldo Nazario. The card costs almost 10 million coins for a reason. He single-handedly wins games for me with the type of things he can do on the ball."

How do you think the ability to lock on to players and control runs has changed things?

GT: "For me, this new addition has not changed anything yet. I have not found the best use for it. Maybe this will change as the meta develops as the season continues though."

Do you have any advice on defending and scoring in FIFA 21?

GT: "My advice on defending, scoring, any facet of the game is patience. You don’t need to win the game every time you touch the ball. Play smart and try to put yourself in good positions and you’ll give yourself a chance against anyone in the world."

Have you found any skill moves to be really effective?

GT: "The go-to skill move has to be the 'Elastico'. There was recently a patch that slowed this move down a little bit but I believe it’s still a very good move that every player should know how and when to use."

What’s your go-to formation and do you use any specific instructions?

GT: "The formation that I go to is 4-2-3-1 with very minimal instructions. I like to keep games very structured and smart. It’s very balanced from the defense all the way up top.

"But if I need a formation to press and come back in a game with its 4-1-2-1-2 narrow."