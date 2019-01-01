Live Scores
'Best Champions League season ever?' - Fans react to Tottenham's stunning comeback win over Ajax

A day after Liverpool's fought back to defeat Barcelona, Spurs overturned a first leg deficit in Amsterdam to set up an all-Premier League final

The past two days have been memorable in the football world with two Premier League clubs staging comeback wins to advance to the Uefa Champions League final in Madrid.

After watching Liverpool thrash Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur followed in the Reds' footsteps and overturned a 1-0 home loss last Tuesday with a spirited second-half performance which saw them advance to their first ever Champions League final on away goals.

Ajax dominated proceedings in the first half as Matthijs de Ligt's header and Hakim Ziyech's effort gave them a two-goal lead before the interval.

After the restart, Lucas Moura scored a double within four minutes and later bagged his hat-trick at the death of the encounter to send Mauricio Pochettino's side into ecstasy.

The result, the performance and the drama in the elite European tournament this week has left fans with one conclusion.

