Best African player award: Moroccan trio challenge Senegal's stars, and a surprise regarding Salah

Three Moroccans head the nominees for the 2026 African Player of the Year award: Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz and Bayern Munich forward Ismael Saibari. CAF unveiled the list on Wednesday, and one name stood out by its absence: Egyptian star Mohamed Salah of Trabzonspor.

Ten players make up the final shortlist. Morocco's three names underline just how strongly Moroccan football features among the continent's leading stars, while Salah missed out despite his standing in African football.

CAF stage the 2026 awards ceremony on Monday 7 December in the Nigerian city of Lagos. Expect an elite gathering of African football's biggest stars, alongside coaches and representatives from federations and clubs.

Also on the list are Ivorian Amad Diallo of Manchester United, Congolese forward Yoane Wissa of Newcastle United, Ghana's Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City and South Africa's Thabo Mokoena of Sundowns. Senegal provide a trio too: Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace, Pape Gueye of Villarreal and Al-Nassr star Sadio Mane.

The real battle looks set to be between Morocco and Senegal. Each country boasts three nominees.

Hakimi stands out among the frontrunners after another strong campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Diaz and Saibari will hope their brilliance with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boosts their chances of landing the continental prize.

Salah's omission is the biggest shock of the lot. The Egypt captain has long been a fixture in the race for African individual honours, and he has won this very award twice.

Crowned 2025 African Player of the Year in Rabat on 19 November, Hakimi had outshone his rivals after a remarkable season. He lifted the UEFA Champions League, the French league, the French Cup and the UEFA Super Cup with Paris Saint-Germain, and reached the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.