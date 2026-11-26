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Besiktas' Europa League match against Hapoel Beer Sheva was being played in Georgia. The local police's response to Turkish fans sparked controversy, and play was suspended for more than half an hour.

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Chaos erupted in Batumi, Georgia, where Besiktas and Hapoel Beer Sheva were playing their Europa League matchday five fixture at a neutral venue. Play stopped in the 25th minute of the first half and did not resume for more than 30 minutes after trouble in the stands at the Batumi Arena.

Clashes broke out in the stands after Besiktas fans, according to Sky, displayed and waved a Palestinian flag towards the Israeli supporters. Georgian police then made their first charge, prompting a response from the Turkish fans. Clashes with the away supporters followed, along with seats being thrown.

One Besiktas fan was brought onto the pitch as paramedics arrived with a stretcher, which they then used to carry the fan off the pitch. Meanwhile, players went over to the most agitated sections of the crowd to try to calm things down, but fans higher up in the stands only threw more objects. Danish referee Krogh called for calm among the players on the pitch before officially suspending the match and heading to the dressing rooms.

The match had already been moved to a neutral venue across the border in Georgia, at the suggestion of the Turkish authorities, in an attempt to ease tensions that had emerged between the two sets of fans before the match. Turkish supporters in particular had expressed strong hostility not so much towards the opposing team as towards the Israeli population over the well-known political events.

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The trip to Georgia had not begun well for the Turkish side, coached by Italian Vincenzo Italiano and featuring former Juventus players Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti, both of whom started the match on the bench.



The team's plane was struck by lightning several times and encountered severe turbulence. It had to make an emergency landing. The team reached Georgia late and missed the official lunch with UEFA.

Trabzonspor expressed solidarity with Besiktas and their fans in an official statement: "We do not accept Turkish teams being deprived of the right to play home matches in their own country and in front of their own fans against occupying Israeli teams. We do not consider UEFA's decisions on this matter, which reflect a double standard, to be right. In this context, we strongly condemn the disproportionate actions of the security forces against Beşiktaş fans in Georgia this evening. Standing together and acting as one in the face of injustices against Turkish football and our fans is our most fundamental duty. As Trabzonspor, we declare that we stand alongside the Beşiktaş community and the Beşiktaş fans who suffered injustices this evening, and we wish the fans who were injured in the incidents and taken to hospital a speedy recovery."