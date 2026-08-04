Beşiktaş deal disrupted: Mohamed Salah's products ease his move to Trabzonspor

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, the former Liverpool star, has moved to within touching distance of completing his transfer to Trabzonspor, after the Turkish club agreed to a special clause in his new contract.

Press reports confirmed Salah had agreed to join Trabzonspor in the current summer transfer window on a two-season deal, with a single clause awaiting the Turkish club's approval before the official signing.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu revealed the special clause in the Egyptian star's contract, one that brings him closer to sealing the move in the coming hours.

Writing on his personal account on the platform "X", Sabuncuoglu explained that Salah will receive 20% of the revenue from the sale of products bearing his name, which the club will look to sell over the coming period.

That same clause had held up Salah's move to Besiktas earlier, even after both sides agreed on most of the contract's terms.

Salah's destination had taken plenty of twists in recent weeks. His name was first linked with Besiktas before negotiations grew complicated. The Saudi federation then made an offer to sign him, but the Egyptian preferred a move to Turkey.

Trabzonspor will become the seventh club of Salah's career, following Egypt's Al Mokawloon Al Arab, Switzerland's Basel, Fiorentina and Roma in Italy, plus Chelsea and Liverpool in England.

Liverpool stand out as the most prominent chapter of the Egyptian's career. He spent nine full years at Anfield between 2017 and 2026, winning the Premier League title twice, as well as the Champions League, the Super Cup, the Europa League and the Club World Cup once each.