Bertrand Mani: Cape Town City seal signing of Cameroon forward
- Mani signs on a free transfer
- He has represented Cameroon
- Will wait for December 30 to make his debut
WHAT HAPPENED? The Citizens have strengthened their squad with the acquisition of the centre-forward on a free transfer. Cape Town City confirmed the news on their social media pages on Saturday.
WHAT DID CAPE TOWN CITY SAY? "📝| Cape Town City are delighted to confirm the signing of Cameroon international forward Bertrand Junior Mani. Let’s welcome our new Citizen!💙"
📝| Cape Town City is delighted to confirm the signing of Cameroon international forward Bertrand Junior Mani.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 12, 2022
Let’s welcome our new Citizen!💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/mGEL4gE3zp
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old becomes the second striker to join the Citizens in this campaign after Wayde Lekay.
In total, Cape Town have made four signings. Only managing three caps for Cameroon, Mani was snubbed by coach Rigobert Song ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
WHAT NEXT FOR MANI? With the PSL taking a break to pave way for the World Cup, Mani will wait for December 30 to make his debut when the Citizens take on Royal AM at Cape Town Stadium.
They are currently sitting 13th on the 16-team table with 13 points from 12 matches.
