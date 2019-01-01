Bernard Parker unsatisfied with Kaizer Chiefs' campaign

The Amakhosi star has been left disappointed with his side's fortunes this season but hopes they can end it on a high

Perhaps ‘crazy’ is the aptest description of ’ season.

Yet another season is likely to go by with fans and even some players feeling a little unsatisfied with the team’s form.

Following a recent 1-1 draw to , Chiefs are now in real danger of missing out on a top-eight spot.

Nonetheless, Bernard Parker who has experienced a resurgence under coach Ernst Middendorp acknowledges the disappointments of this season.

“It’s been a crazy season that has had highs and lows,” Parker was quoted as saying by the Star.

With one game remaining in the 2018/19 season, Chiefs are currently just a solitary point above eighth-placed and are closely followed by Bloemfontein and , making victory against a must if Amakhosi are to make the top eight.

“There are a lot of things that we learnt and positives that we gained from certain matches. But I think we could have done better and pressed those buttons of positivity. We have to go all out going forward,” Parker explained.

“It will be very important for us to finish strong,” Parker stated.

Meanwhile, the league season might have left much to be desired, Chiefs still have an opportunity to redeem themselves by winning the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs are set to take on National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the final, and Parker is under no illusions of the importance of ending the season on a high.

“It’s a do-or-die in the cup final, we need to put a smile on our supporters’ faces,” he expressed.

“We need to stick together and stay positive, most importantly. We need to dig deep and find the confidence within ourselves. It’s more mental than ever because the more positive we are in the game, the more chances we create to win,” he concluded.