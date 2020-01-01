Bernard Parker: Kaizer Chiefs extend attacker's contract

The 33-year-old joined Amakhosi in 2011 and has been an integral member of the club for the past nine seasons

Former Bafana Bafana attacker Bernard Parker has put pen to paper on a new deal with .

The Amakhosi vice-captain was already in the final six months of his contract but the club felt he was still very much in Ernst Middendorp's plans beyond the current campaign.

Chiefs broke the news of Parker's new deal on Wednesday afternoon, confirming the Boksburg-born player had signed a new one-year deal.

This means Parker's new deal will come to an end in June 2021, as confirmed by the Glamour Boys.

Parker has enjoyed a successful career with the club over the years and was instrumental during their two double-winning seasons under Stuart Baxter between 2013 and 2015.

While a section of Amakhosi fans have called for his release due to his inconsistency of late, the club has shown support in Parker and continues to value his contribution.

With Itumeleng Khune yet to return to action, Parker has been one of Amakhosi's captains this season.

This season only, Parker has played 19 matches across all competitions but he's yet to find the back of the net.

He has two assists to his name thus far, and these new developments will certainly motivate him to do even more in front of goal even though he's often been played in a deeper role by Middendorp.