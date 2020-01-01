Bernard Mensah: Besiktas announce signing of former Atletico Madrid midfielder

The Black Eagles have won the race to secure the services of the Ghana and Kayserispor player

star Bernard Mensah has completed a move to Turkish outfit from fellow Super Liga side Kayserispor.

The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal with an option of a permanent transfer following a successful medical on Monday.

He made 25 league appearances for Kayserispor last season, starting in all the games, scoring five times and assisting eight other goals.

More teams

“Bernard Mensah in Beşiktaş. Our club signed a contract with Bernard Mensah, the Ghanaian midfield player, which he transferred from Kayserispor, within the scope of the transfer activities for the new season,” Besiktas announced on their official website.

“We welcome Bernard Mensah, who we believe will provide important services to our club, and wish him success.”

Besiktas are Mensah’s third club in , having first played for Kasimpasa on his arrival in 2018.

"Dear Kayserispor family ... I spent two wonderful years here with you. Now a very important adventure is starting for me. We had many good moments as well as our very good days. My president Berna [Gozbasi], who never refused to support me before leaving, I would like to thank you Gozbaşı, the great supporters of Kayserispor and all the club staff who did not hold back help from me. My heart will always be with you,” Mensah posted on social media on Monday morning.

After impressing for Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese league, Mensah was snapped up by in 2015 but promptly farmed out to on loan for the 2015-16 season.

The following term, he headed back for Guimaraes on loan, before joining Kasimpasa on another loan spell for the 2017-18 year.

Article continues below

A fourth straight loan was soon on the cards as he moved to Kayserisporin 2017, the transfer being made permanent after the first season.

At international level, Mensah made his debut for Ghana in 2015, scoring in the game against Togo in a friendly.

He will be hoping to make the most of his stay with Besiktas to get the attention of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor for a recall in the wake of a long absence from national duty.