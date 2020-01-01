Bereng: Former Kaizer Chiefs target assessing offers after leaving Black Leopards

The skillful player reflected on his time with Lidoda Duvha where he made 19 competitive appearances and netted once this term

Former Black midfielder Tshwarelo Bereng has revealed he has received offers after parting ways with the Limpopo-based side.

The Lesotho international is a free agent after leaving Lidoda Duvha with his initial contract having expired in June 2020.

Bereng then agreed to extend his deal until the end of the current season which is being completed in a bio bubble in Gauteng.

More teams

However, the 29-year-old helped Leopards finish 15th on the standings and they are now competing in the promotional/relegation play-offs.

Bereng, who was once on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs, disclosed he will be returning to Lesotho.

“I am confident of finding a team,” Bereng was quoted as saying on Daily Sun.

“I have already had offers but I have not yet decided which team I should join. I am going home first to see my family as it has been long since I have been with them.”

Bereng left Lidoda Duvha along with attackers Mogakolodi Ngele and Thobani Mncwango.

The former playmaker explained that he does not hold any grudges against Lidoda Duvha management following his two-year spell with the club.

“I had a good time at Leopards. I can freely say I enjoyed playing for Leopards and I gave my best," he said.

"I have nothing bad to say about [Leopards], except to thank them for the opportunity they gave me."

Leopards decided to terminate Bereng's short-term deal before the club completed its campaign, but the experienced player was hoping to play for the team in the play-offs.

“I am not angry with the decision they took for me to leave the team. I have already moved on with my life as these things happen in football to players all the time," he added.

“I would have loved to be part of the team in the play-offs, but they [Leopards management] felt my services were no longer needed and I respect their decision.”

Article continues below

It remains to be seen whether Bereng's former club, Moroka Swallows make a move for him after the Soweto giants were promoted to the PSL from the National First Division (NFD) last month.

He was on the books of Swallows between 2013 and 2015, but he arguably played his best football at Chippa in the 2016/17 season and he was heavily linked with Chiefs.

However, a move to Amakhosi never materialized and he ended up joining Leopards in 2018.