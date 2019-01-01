Berahino issued arrest warrant over drink-driving incident

The Burundi forward has been ordered to be arrested for failing to pay up a fine for driving under the influence of alcohol

An arrest warrant has been issued for Saido Berahino after he failed to pay a £75,000 fine over a drink-driving incident in February, according to the Mirror.

The former West Bromwich Albion striker was arrested in London after driving a short distance over the allowed alcohol-drinking limit.

He was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay £75,870 before September 7.

A month has now elapsed since that deadline has been duly issued a warrant.

"I have considered the application in relation to Saido Berahino and I'm satisfied that the process has been followed, warnings have been sent first class and the significant sum of £75,870 remains outstanding," deputy district judge Aneeta Borwick (Corr) said after Berahino failed to show up in court on Tuesday.

"The application is for a warrant and I'm happy to grant that now."

Article continues below

Berahino - who was on the books of as at the time of the drink-driving incident - was released from his contract at the bet365 Stadium as a result of his offence.

He subsequently joined Belgian Pro League side Zulte Waregem in the summer and has scored four goals in eight games.

He was part of the Burundi squad that featured at the 2019 for the first time ever, with the Swallows failing to score a goal or gain a point, on their way to finishing last in Group B.