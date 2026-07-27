Benzema responds to Zidane coaching France with emotional words

Karim Benzema, the Al-Hilal star, has commented on Zinedine Zidane's imminent appointment as head coach of the France national team, succeeding Didier Deschamps.

The French Football Federation is expected to make it official tomorrow, Tuesday, at a press conference held at the federation's headquarters.

Speaking to the website "Konbini" as part of the "Stay or Leave" segment, Benzema fielded questions on a range of current topics, including Zidane's move to the France job.

The former France international threw his full weight behind his old Real Madrid boss, and he did so with real enthusiasm. "He is a legend, he is like a big brother to me," Benzema said. "Am I happy about him coaching the France national team? I don't know if it's him, but if it is him, I'm extremely happy."

Whether Benzema himself returns to the France setup remains the open question, even at 38, should Zidane take charge.

His level is still high. But a recall would hinge on Zidane's judgement and the fierce competition for attacking spots, with the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé all in the mix. The coach would then have to decide whether to open the door to a new chapter for his former Real Madrid star.