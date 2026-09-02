Benzema, Mahrez and a Real Madrid duo: big stars searching for clubs after the transfer window closes

The transfer window slammed shut across Europe's five major leagues on Tuesday evening, but clubs can still swoop for free agents. That leaves the door open for a host of big names to find a new home in the coming weeks.

Glittering names fill the current list of available players, with market values running into millions of euros. Yet signing them will cost nothing in transfer fees, because these players have shed all contractual ties.

France's Karim Benzema tops the list. The former Ballon d'Or winner, now 38, ended his time at Saudi club Al-Hilal by mutual consent, and his next move remains a mystery.

Sancho the highest in value

Paul Pogba, a world champion with France in 2018, is still on the free agents' market after his attempt to revive his career with Monaco failed.

England's Jadon Sancho ranks among the most prominent available names. Borussia Dortmund decided against keeping him, and he now stands as the highest market-value free agent, according to "Transfermarkt", with a value of 18 million euros.

He may not stay clubless for long. A move to Brazil looms, with his name linked to Palmeiras.

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Will clubs move to sign these players?

Austria's David Alaba, 34, is hunting for a new club after leaving Real Madrid. His former teammate Dani Carvajal, one of the Royal Club's legends, finds himself in the same position.

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez is also close to a fresh start, with a possible switch to another Saudi club, Al-Shabab.

Former Premier League stars pepper the list too, chief among them English winger Raheem Sterling and Ivorian Wilfried Zaha, alongside midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Portugal's Diogo Leite stands out among the available defenders. Aged 26, the centre-back carries a market value of 12 million euros according to "Transfermarkt".

His name had been linked with Paris Saint-Germain during the summer of 2025, and he was floated to Marseille in recent weeks, but he remains without a club so far.

Familiar European faces round out the free agents: midfielder Yves Bissouma, former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich left-back Raphael Guerreiro, and the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is recovering from surgery on his knee ligaments that he underwent in February.

Argentina's Mauro Icardi, the former Paris Saint-Germain striker, also sits on the list of players tied to no club. So does France's Anthony Martial, available after an unsuccessful spell in Mexico.

Line-up of the most prominent players available for free

Goalkeeper: Neto.

Defence: Dani Carvajal, Diogo Leite, David Alaba, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Midfield: Paul Pogba, Yves Bissouma, Riyad Mahrez, Jadon Sancho.

Attack: Karim Benzema, Mauro Icardi.

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