Benzema is good, but: Inzaghi reveals the secret behind preferring Watkins

Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi has explained why the club moved for England's Ollie Watkins, whose arrival coincided with the exit of France's Karim Benzema. The Italian insists the deal was driven by genuine belief in the former Aston Villa striker's potential.

Al-Hilal had parted with Benzema by mutual consent before confirming Watkins on a three-year deal. The signing forms part of a wider reshaping of their attack, with the England man now starting a fresh chapter under Inzaghi in one of the toughest competitions in the Roshn League.

Read also: Billions and financial fair play: Benzema's shock and the golden attack land Al-Hilal in trouble!

Speaking at the press conference before the postponed third-round clash with Al-Ahli, Inzaghi said: "We thank Benzema for what he gave, he is a great player whom I was honoured to coach. As for Watkins, he possesses high qualities, and he was monitored since last season by myself and by the sporting management, and I admire his skills and his style of play."

His words make one thing clear. Watkins was no panic buy after Benzema's departure but a target planned well in advance. The striker's style and potential had caught the eye of Inzaghi and the sporting management, and the club came to see him as one of their key attacking weapons for the road ahead.

Inzaghi also addressed the availability of Watkins and Hassan Tambakti for the Al-Ahli fixture. Both trained with the squad, and he will settle their involvement based on their sharpness in the final session. "The two players trained with the team, and based on their readiness in today's training we will decide the matter of their participation," he said.

On the Clasico itself, Inzaghi knows Al-Hilal face a stern test, with Al-Ahli desperate to bounce back from their recent defeat. He remains confident all the same. "We know that the fixture against Al-Ahli is difficult, we are prepared for it and we will go into it with full force," he said.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

"I faced Al-Ahli three times last season and we know their way and their approach to playing, and they go into the match after a defeat so they will try to make up for it, but Al-Hilal is a great team and we will strive to give everything we can," he added.

Inzaghi has shut down the noise around the Watkins signing. This was about the player's technical qualities, not simply filling the void left by a departing superstar. A new chapter now begins in Al-Hilal's attack, and the fans wait to see the England striker take the pitch and turn his coach's admiration into goals.