Bentancur pens new Juventus deal to end Arsenal & Barcelona talk

The midfielder had been linked with a summer move away from the Serie A champions, but he has committed his future to the club through to 2024

Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a new contract with that ties him to the champions until 2024.

Fresh terms in Turin bring any transfer talk around the midfielder to a close.

It had been suggested that the 21-year-old was attracting interest from and .

Sources close to matters at Juventus had, however, revealed that admiring glances from afar were set to be shunned.

Bentancur has now committed his long-term future to the Bianconeri.

A statement released on Juve’s official website read: “Rodrigo Bentancur has officially extended his Juventus stay by penning a contract, which will tie him to the club until 2024.

“After only making his Bianconeri bow two years ago, Bentancur has shown in that time that he can be a dependable, intelligent and an agile midfielder, who demonstrates his class each time he steps onto the pitch.

“Arriving from Boca Juniors before the start of the 2017/18 season, fans were already curious to see what impact he would bring to the team, and he duly answered with a large of number of mature displays.

“Although we talk about his maturity, we must remember that Rodrigo is still just 21 years of age, despite having already gone on to be crowned a league champion on four different occasions (two with Juventus and two with Boca Juniors), winning seven trophies overall in his club career.

“Young and talented are two recurrent terms if we talk about him, and he was among the list of Bianconeri who scored this season, with Moise Kean the only player younger than him in the team to find the back of the net.”

Juve believe there is still a lot of potential in Bentancur to be unlocked.

He has achieved plenty to this point, with 21 senior caps also collected with .

The hope is that he will remain an important presence for club and country over the coming years.

A show of faith in him from the Bianconeri comes amid much speculation suggesting that the Italian giants are keen on further bolstering their midfield ranks.

Aaron Ramsey is joining as a free agent from Arsenal, while rumours regarding a potential return to Turin for Paul Pogba continue to rage with the summer transfer window open.